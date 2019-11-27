Winter storm prompts closure of Coutts border crossing in Southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A winter storm has prompted the closure of the Coutts, Alta. border crossing on Highway 4.

Coutts is among a swath of Southern Alberta communities that remained under a winter storm warning Wednesday evening.

READ MORE: Lethbridge region grinds to a halt during another major snowfall

Hwy4 at Coutts Border Crossing is CLOSED. Use an alternate route. Updates will be provided when available. (6pm) #ABRoads #BorderServices — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) November 28, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Travel is not recommended on a number of highways south of Lethbridge and drivers are being urged to avoid any non-essential travel.

RCMP advise that Travel is Not Recommended on highways south of Lethbridge (Hwy4, Hwy5 and Hwy64) due to winter driving conditions. Reconsider non-essential travel, or use alt. routes. (6:51pm) #ABRoads #YQL #ABStorm — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) November 28, 2019

A reception centre for stranded travellers has been opened in Coutts at 105 Centre Avenue.

1:42 Lethbridge region grinds to a halt again during another major snowfall Lethbridge region grinds to a halt again during another major snowfall

A post to the village’s Facebook page on Wednesday said U.S. customs is turning away southbound traffic at the Port of Sweetgrass, Montana.

According to the National Weather Service office in Great Falls, Mont., Interstate 15 is closed from Sweetgrass south to Shelby.

Story continues below advertisement

TRAVEL ALERT: Interstate 15 is CLOSED from Shelby north to the Canadian border per Toole County Sheriff's Office. Please limit any travel north and west of Great Falls tonight to *emergency travel* only! #MTwx — NWS Great Falls (@NWSGreatFalls) November 28, 2019