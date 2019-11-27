Menu

Coutts

Winter storm prompts closure of Coutts border crossing in Southern Alberta

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 10:01 pm
File photo of a snow covered stop sign.
File photo of a snow covered stop sign. Global News

A winter storm has prompted the closure of the Coutts, Alta. border crossing on Highway 4.

Coutts is among a swath of Southern Alberta communities that remained under a winter storm warning Wednesday evening.

Travel is not recommended on a number of highways south of Lethbridge and drivers are being urged to avoid any non-essential travel.

A reception centre for stranded travellers has been opened in Coutts at 105 Centre Avenue.

Lethbridge region grinds to a halt again during another major snowfall

A post to the village’s Facebook page on Wednesday said U.S. customs is turning away southbound traffic at the Port of Sweetgrass, Montana.

According to the National Weather Service office in Great Falls, Mont., Interstate 15 is closed from Sweetgrass south to Shelby.

