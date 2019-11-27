Woman accused of attempting to defraud the Penticton Indian Band

Send this page to someone via email

A Penticton Indian Band member is facing three charges for allegedly attempting to defraud the Penticton Indian Band (PIB).

According to court documents, Marnie Leslie Kruger is accused of committing forgery by falsifying cheques and payroll documents that were property of the Penticton Indian Band.

The second count alleges that Kruger altered, falsified, or mutilated financial documents with the intent to defraud the PIB.

The third count accuses Kruger of attempting to defraud the PIB of money in excess of $5,000 by “deceit, falsehood or other fraudulent means,” according to the court documents.

All of the allegations are alleged to have occurred between September 2016 and July 2017.

Marnie Kruger was the administrative assistant for Sn pink’tn Forestry Limited Partnership, the indian band’s forestry arm that falls under the PIB development corporation (PIBDC), according to a 2014-15 PIB annual report.

The report said Kruger was responsible for payroll, accounts payable, accounts receivable, filing and minute taking.

The PIBDC has since re-branded and is called the K’ul Group.

Its website said the “for profit” business investment and development division is responsible for the overall management of the band’s business portfolio.

Global Okanagan has reached out to Kruger and the PIB for comment.

Kruger made her first court appearance in Penticton provincial court on Wednesday.

The matter was put over to Dec. 11 to consult with counsel.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.