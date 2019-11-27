Menu

free veteran parking

Vancouver council backs proposal for free, year-round veterans’ parking

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 1:50 pm
Vancouver city council has thrown its support behind a proposal to look at free, year-round parking for veterans on city property.
Vancouver city council has thrown its support behind a proposal to look at free, year-round parking for veterans on city property. Global News

The City of Vancouver is investigating a plan to allow Canadian Forces veterans and serving personnel to park for free on city property.

Council voted Tuesday to have staff develop a plan for the initiative, which would apply to serving military members and holders of B.C. veteran licence plates.

Story continues below advertisement

The free parking would apply to metered spaces, Easy Park lots, Park Board facilities and community centres, subject to existing time restrictions, such as rush hour.

City staff have been directed to develop a plan by October 2020 for potential roll-out by Remembrance Day.

‘This parking is for veterans, lady’: stranger leaves ‘misogynistic’ note on female vet’s car
Vancouver already offers free parking to veterans and serving forces members in the week leading up to Remembrance Day.

The City of Surrey has offered year-round free parking at metered spaces to B.C. veteran licence plate holders since 2008.

