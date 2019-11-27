Junior hockey: Rockets blanked in shootout loss to Oil Kings

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan.

Edmonton 1, Kelowna 0 (SO)

At Kelowna, a scoreless game went to a shootout to determine the winner, with the Oil Kings taking the two points.

Dylan Guenther had the only goal of the game, with Edmonton going 1-for-2 in the shootout, as the Oil Kings (15-5-4-2) improved to 2-1-1-0 on their five-game B.C. road trip.

Edmonton started its trip with a 3-2 win in Prince George on Nov. 19, but lost three days later, 5-3, in Victoria on Nov. 22. The next night, Vancouver edged the Oil Kings 5-4 in overtime.

Edmonton closes out it road trip Wednesday night in Kamloops.

Story continues below advertisement

In the shootout, Kelowna (13-8-1-2) went 0-for-3, as Mark Liwiski, Nolan Foote and Leif Mattson were all denied.

Sebastian Cossa stopped all 21 shots he faced for Edmonton, while Roman Basran turned aside all 27 shots for Kelowna.

The Oil Kings were 0-for-3 on the power play while the Rockets were 0-for-4.

Kelowna is back in action on Saturday, as they host Prince George (6-16-0-2). Game time at Prospera Place is 7 p.m., and fans are asked to bring a stuffed animal for the team’s annual teddy bear toss.

When Kelowna scores its first goal, fans can throw their stuffed animal onto the ice, where they will be collected, then donated to children in the paediatric ward and elderly patients in the rehabilitation ward at Kelowna General Hospital on Sunday morning.

2:21 Hockey homecoming for Jalen Luypen Hockey homecoming for Jalen Luypen

Saturday’s contest will be the Rockets’ only home game for the next two-and-a-half weeks, as next week the club will embark on its annual Eastern Conference road trip in December.

Kelowna will visit Prince Albert on Dec. 6, Saskatoon on Dec. 7, Brandon on Dec. 10, Winnipeg on Dec. 11, Regina on Dec. 13 and, lastly, Moose Jaw on Dec. 14 before returning home and hosting Vancouver on Dec. 18.

Story continues below advertisement

The home game against the Giants will be Kelowna’s last game before the league’s annual Christmas break.

Wednesday’s Games

Prince George (10-15-2-3) at Penticton (21-7-1-0), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Penticton (21-7-1-0) at Merritt (8-15-1-0), 7 p.m.

Langley (12-14-0-1) at Salmon Arm (19-8-1-1), 7 p.m.

Surrey (9-15-2-3) at Vernon (14-11-1-1), 7 p.m.

Powell River (13-14-0-0) at West Kelowna (5-18-3-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Merritt at Penticton, 6 p.m.

Vernon at Salmon Arm, 6 p.m.

Nanaimo at West Kelowna, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Results

Kelowna 2, Sicamous 2

Princeton 4, North Okanagan 1

Friday’s Games

Osoyoos (2-18-1-0-2) at Golden (10-11-1-0-0), 6 p.m.

Grand Forks (8-14-0-0-2) at Columbia Valley (9-7-0-0-4), 6:30 p.m.

Castlegar (6-12-0-0-3) at Kelowna (17-4-1-0-0), 7 p.m.

Creston Valley (11-6-0-0-4) at Chase (14-7-0-0-2), 7 p.m.

Kamloops (8-16-0-0-1) at Princeton (10-10-1-0-2), 7 p.m.

Sicamous (8-13-1-0-0) at Revelstoke (15-3-1-0-2), 7 p.m.

North Okanagan (8-13-0-0-3) at Summerland (11-11-0-0-3), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Story continues below advertisement

Grand Forks at Fernie, 6:30 p.m.

Osoyoos at Sicamous, 7 p.m.

Creston Valley at Revelstoke, 7 p.m.

Summerland at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Chase at 100 Mile House, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at North Okanagan, 7:30 p.m.