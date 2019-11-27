Menu

Sports

WHL Roundup: Tuesday, November 26, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2019 1:02 am

KELOWNA, B.C. – Sebastian Cossa was perfect on Tuesday night.

Cossa stopped 21 shots through regulation and overtime, and all three shooters in the shootout as the Edmonton Oil Kings edged the Kelowna Rockets 1-0 in Western Hockey League action.

Dylan Guenther scored the only shootout goal needed for the Oil Kings (15-5-6).

Roman Basran made 27 saves before getting beat in the shootout for the Rockets (13-8-3), who had their four-game win streak halted.

Edmonton went 0 for 3 on the power play while Kelowna failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.

BRONCOS 6 REBELS 4

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Isaac Poulter made 54 saves and Brecon Wood scored twice as the Broncos handed Red Deer its third loss in a row.

Story continues below advertisement

Eric Houk, Justin Svenson, Cohner Saleski and Jaxan Kaluski also found the back of the net for Swift Current (6-13-3).

Jaxsen Wiebe, Dawson Barteaux, Christoffer Sedoff and Arshdeep Bains scored for the Rebels (7-14-3). Byron Fancy stopped 16-of-21 shots in defeat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
