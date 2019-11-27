Gloucester restaurant damaged after late-night blaze: Ottawa Fire Services

Send this page to someone via email

The Sushi Kan restaurant in Gloucester was damaged by a ventilation fire late Tuesday night, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

Officials say firefighters received two 911 calls from passersby reporting smoke and flames from the roof of the restaurant located at 1910 Innes Rd.

Upon arrival, the first group of firefighters confirmed flames coming from the roof of the business and subsequently declared a working fire, officials say.

According to firefighters, the blaze was reported to be coming from the ventilation stacks of the building and appeared to have started within the ventilation system.

The fire was quickly brought under control at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, with the fire fully out at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters say.

A fire investigator is currently at the scene to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Ottawa Fire Services says police and paramedics were also called to the scene to assist.

