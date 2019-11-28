Country Thunder Alberta 2020 lineup features Dan + Shay, Kane Brown

American country duo Dan and Shay and singer-songwriter Kane Brown will be coming to Calgary next summer to perform at the annual Country Thunder music festival.
Organizers revealed last week that Keith Urban would be one of the headliners at the three-day festival, but released the complete 2020 Country Thunder Alberta lineup on Thursday, including The Washboard Union, Lonestar, Tenille Townes and Russell Dickerson.
Country Thunder Alberta 2020 will be held at Prairie Winds Park from Friday, Aug. 21 – Sunday, Aug. 23.
View the lineup below:
Friday, Aug. 21
Quiet Time – 2:30 p.m.
The Washboard Union – 4 p.m.
Clay Walker – 5:30 p.m.
Dan + Shay – 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Tenille Arts – 2:30 p.m.
Aaron Goodvin – 4 p.m.
Lonestar – 5:30 p.m.
James Barker Band – 7 p.m.
Kane Brown – 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug, 23
MacKenzie Porter – 2 p.m.
Jade Eagleson – 3:30 p.m.
Tenille Townes – 5 p.m.
Russell Dickerson – 6:30 p.m.
Keith Urban – 8:30 p.m.
Country Thunder hosts music festivals throughout North America in Saskatchewan, Florida, Arizona, Iowa and Wisconsin.
Tickets are available through CountryThunder.com.
