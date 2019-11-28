Menu

Entertainment

Country Thunder Alberta 2020 lineup features Dan + Shay, Kane Brown

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 9:01 am
Updated November 28, 2019 9:02 am
Dan + Shay (left) and Kane Brown (right) will perform at the 2020 Country Thunder Music Festival.
Dan + Shay (left) and Kane Brown (right) will perform at the 2020 Country Thunder Music Festival. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey (Dan + Shay) and Getty Images (Kane Brown)

American country duo Dan and Shay and singer-songwriter Kane Brown will be coming to Calgary next summer to perform at the annual Country Thunder music festival.

Organizers revealed last week that Keith Urban would be one of the headliners at the three-day festival, but released the complete 2020 Country Thunder Alberta lineup on Thursday, including The Washboard Union, Lonestar, Tenille Townes and Russell Dickerson.

READ MORE: Keith Urban headlining Country Thunder Alberta 2020 in Calgary

Country Thunder Alberta 2020 will be held at Prairie Winds Park from Friday, Aug. 21 – Sunday, Aug. 23.

View the lineup below:

Friday, Aug. 21

Quiet Time – 2:30 p.m.

The Washboard Union – 4 p.m.

Clay Walker – 5:30 p.m.

Dan + Shay – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Tenille Arts – 2:30 p.m.

Aaron Goodvin – 4 p.m.

Lonestar – 5:30 p.m.

James Barker Band – 7 p.m.

Kane Brown – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug, 23

MacKenzie Porter – 2 p.m.

Jade Eagleson – 3:30 p.m.

Tenille Townes – 5 p.m.

Russell Dickerson – 6:30 p.m.

Keith Urban – 8:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Country Thunder Music Festival sells out its first visit to Alberta

Country Thunder hosts music festivals throughout North America in Saskatchewan, Florida, Arizona, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Tickets are available through CountryThunder.com.

RAW: Keith Urban talks to reporters ahead of Calgary Grey Cup performance
RAW: Keith Urban talks to reporters ahead of Calgary Grey Cup performance
