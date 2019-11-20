Keith Urban headlining Country Thunder Alberta 2020 in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Keith Urban will be one of the headliners performing at the Country Thunder Alberta music festival in Calgary next year.

Festival organizers made the announcement on Wednesday, just a few days before Urban’s half-time performance at the 2019 Grey Cup in Calgary.

“If we were going to give away one secret, this seemed like the perfect time to do so,” Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer said.

The complete lineup for the three-day 2020 festival is set to be revealed on Nov. 28.

“I know our amazing fans in Calgary will have a great time during Grey Cup week, and I also know they are going to be thrilled when the rest of the line-up is announced next week,” Vollhoffer added.

Country Thunder Alberta 2020 will be held at Prairie Winds Park from Friday, Aug. 21 – Sunday, Aug. 23.

Urban will close the festival with a performance on the Sunday evening. It will be his only performance in Alberta in 2020.

Country Thunder hosts music festivals throughout North America in Saskatchewan, Florida, Arizona, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Tickets are available through CountryThunder.com.