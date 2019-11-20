Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Keith Urban headlining Country Thunder Alberta 2020 in Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 9:00 am
Updated November 20, 2019 9:06 am
Keith Urban is coming to Calgary in 2020. .
Keith Urban is coming to Calgary in 2020. . Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Keith Urban will be one of the headliners performing at the Country Thunder Alberta music festival in Calgary next year.

Festival organizers made the announcement on Wednesday, just a few days before Urban’s half-time performance at the 2019 Grey Cup in Calgary.

“If we were going to give away one secret, this seemed like the perfect time to do so,” Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer said.

READ MORE: Keith Urban announced as halftime performer for 107th Grey Cup in Calgary

The complete lineup for the three-day 2020 festival is set to be revealed on Nov. 28.

“I know our amazing fans in Calgary will have a great time during Grey Cup week, and I also know they are going to be thrilled when the rest of the line-up is announced next week,” Vollhoffer added.

Story continues below advertisement

Country Thunder Alberta 2020 will be held at Prairie Winds Park from Friday, Aug. 21 – Sunday, Aug. 23.

Urban will close the festival with a performance on the Sunday evening. It will be his only performance in Alberta in 2020.

READ MORE: Country Thunder Music Festival sells out its first visit to Alberta

Country Thunder hosts music festivals throughout North America in Saskatchewan, Florida, Arizona, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Tickets are available through CountryThunder.com.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Keith UrbanCountry ThunderCalgary concertsCountry Thunder CalgaryCalgary country concertCountry Thunder AlbertaCalgary Country ThunderCalgary Keith UrbanCountry Thunder Alberta 2020
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.