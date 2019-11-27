Middlesex County to share more information on sale of prominent London properties

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex County council is set to release more details on the sale of two prominent properties in London’s core.

In an email sent to Global News, the county said it will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday “to publicly release non-confidential details from the conditional agreement of purchase and sale” for the county’s properties at 50 King St. and 399 Ridout St.

The King Street property serves as the London office of the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), while the old courthouse on Ridout Street is used as an administrative building for the county and also serves as a location for the MLHU’s board meetings.

The properties made headlines last year when the MLHU mulled plans to relocate its London office to Citi Plaza at 355 Wellington St.. The relocation came in response to the county’s intention to rezone the 50 King St. location to permit the development of a 28-storey mixed-use project.

The Middlesex County council refused to allow the move, citing concerns over costs and a lack of consultation.

When the county refused to give its consent, the MLHU initiated an application in the Superior Court of Justice for a ruling to determine whether the consent of the health unit’s municipal partners is required for the proposed move.

READ MORE: Judge clears the way for MLHU move into Citi Plaza in downtown London

A two-month-long judicial review ensued, and the MLHU came out on top, clearing the way for its relocation to Citi Plaza in April 2020.

While the county has confirmed a conditional deal has been reached, few other details — including who is purchasing the properties — have been shared.