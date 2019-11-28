Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
local musicians

Live in the Okanagan: Ring in December with live music

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 8:10 pm
Live in the Okanagan: Start off December with live music

As we prepare to move into December, be sure to take some time to stir up some fun at these great live shows.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Related News

Vernon

Friday, Nov. 29

The Feels at The Kal 

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Feet First at The Longhorn Pub 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

The Poppa Dawg Blues Band at The Red Antler 

Story continues below advertisement
  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

John Treichel Jazz & Blues Band at Match Eatery

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 

John Treichel Jazz & Blues Band at Match Eatery

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

 

Kelowna

Friday, Nov. 29

Florida Man at The Blue Gator 

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Lake Man at Munnin’s Post 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Isaac Baldon, Becca Mabbett and Fede Vilchez at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Lucky Monkey at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 

Immaculate and Kairos at Fernando’s Pub 

Story continues below advertisement
  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Rising Sun, The Unending and Planet Killer at Munnin’s Post 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Windborn at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Karli Harrison and Jeff Saunders at The Vibrant Vine

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Krucial K at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

The Steadies DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

DJ Invizible at Fernando’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

 

Penticton

Friday, Nov. 29

The Offspring and Sum 41 at the South Okanagan Events Centre 

Story continues below advertisement
  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Under The Rocks at The Dream Cafe 

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

 

 

Live Musiclive in the okanaganMusic Listings Okanaganlive music showslocal musiciansmusic eventsLive Music EventsLive Music Listings
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.