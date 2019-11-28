Live in the Okanagan: Ring in December with live music

As we prepare to move into December, be sure to take some time to stir up some fun at these great live shows.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Vernon
Friday, Nov. 29
The Feels at The Kal
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Feet First at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
The Poppa Dawg Blues Band at The Red Antler
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
John Treichel Jazz & Blues Band at Match Eatery
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
John Treichel Jazz & Blues Band at Match Eatery
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Kelowna
Friday, Nov. 29
Florida Man at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Lake Man at Munnin’s Post
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Isaac Baldon, Becca Mabbett and Fede Vilchez at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.
Lucky Monkey at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Immaculate and Kairos at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Rising Sun, The Unending and Planet Killer at Munnin’s Post
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Windborn at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.
Karli Harrison and Jeff Saunders at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Krucial K at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
The Steadies DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.
DJ Invizible at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Penticton
Friday, Nov. 29
The Offspring and Sum 41 at the South Okanagan Events Centre
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Under The Rocks at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
