Live in the Okanagan: Ring in December with live music

As we prepare to move into December, be sure to take some time to stir up some fun at these great live shows.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Friday, Nov. 29

The Feels at The Kal

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Feet First at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

The Poppa Dawg Blues Band at The Red Antler

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

John Treichel Jazz & Blues Band at Match Eatery

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

John Treichel Jazz & Blues Band at Match Eatery

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Nov. 29

Florida Man at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Lake Man at Munnin’s Post

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Isaac Baldon, Becca Mabbett and Fede Vilchez at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Lucky Monkey at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Immaculate and Kairos at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Rising Sun, The Unending and Planet Killer at Munnin’s Post

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Windborn at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Karli Harrison and Jeff Saunders at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Krucial K at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

The Steadies DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

DJ Invizible at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Penticton

Friday, Nov. 29

The Offspring and Sum 41 at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Under The Rocks at The Dream Cafe