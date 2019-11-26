Teen Mississauga bank robbery suspect in serious condition after shooting, police watchdog investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a bank robbery suspect in Mississauga was shot and sustained serious injuries.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Haines Road, near Cawthra Road, just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear as of Tuesday afternoon, but a spokesperson said the suspect — who is under the age of 18 — was being taken by paramedics to a trauma centre.

Police said the suspect had “possibly life-threatening” injuries.

More to come.

UPDATE:

– Suspect is being transported to a trauma center — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 26, 2019

