Crime

Teen Mississauga bank robbery suspect in serious condition after shooting, police watchdog investigating

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 4:55 pm
Updated November 26, 2019 5:22 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a bank robbery suspect in Mississauga was shot and sustained serious injuries.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Haines Road, near Cawthra Road, just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear as of Tuesday afternoon, but a spokesperson said the suspect — who is under the age of 18 — was being taken by paramedics to a trauma centre.

Police said the suspect had “possibly life-threatening” injuries.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Crimepeel regional policeMississauga crimeMississauga shootingMississauga newsDundas Street EastMississauga bank robbery
