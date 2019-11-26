Nova Scotia ad campaign for ‘Dirty Blonde’ beer sparks complaints about sexism

Send this page to someone via email

The head of the association that represents most Nova Scotia craft breweries says a brewery in the Halifax area has shut down a marketing campaign for its Dirty Blonde beer amid complaints the ads are sexist.

Emily Tipton, president of the Craft Brewers Association of Nova Scotia, says the industry group recently received a letter of complaint about Dartmouth-based Nine Locks Brewing Co., which was signed by 17 of the association’s 45 members.

The letter asks the association to take steps to stop the campaign, which included the slogans: “Everybody loves a dirty blonde from Dartmouth,” and “We’d like you to meet another blonde from Dartmouth.”

The complaint says the industry has been tainted by a discriminatory and misogynistic advertising campaign.

Tipton says the association doesn’t have the authority to demand changes to its members’ marketing campaigns, but she confirmed the group has asked the province’s liquor agency to look into potential violations of its advertising rules.

The president of Nine Locks, Shaun O’Hearn, could not be reached for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2019.