Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia ad campaign for ‘Dirty Blonde’ beer sparks complaints about sexism

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2019 3:44 pm
Updated November 26, 2019 4:00 pm
An association representing most Nova Scotia craft breweries says a Halifax brewery has shut down a marketing campaign amidst complaints of sexism.
An association representing most Nova Scotia craft breweries says a Halifax brewery has shut down a marketing campaign amidst complaints of sexism. Alexander Quon/Global News

The head of the association that represents most Nova Scotia craft breweries says a brewery in the Halifax area has shut down a marketing campaign for its Dirty Blonde beer amid complaints the ads are sexist.

Emily Tipton, president of the Craft Brewers Association of Nova Scotia, says the industry group recently received a letter of complaint about Dartmouth-based Nine Locks Brewing Co., which was signed by 17 of the association’s 45 members.

READ MORE: Winnipeg pub’s poster sparks outrage over sexism on social media

The letter asks the association to take steps to stop the campaign, which included the slogans: “Everybody loves a dirty blonde from Dartmouth,” and “We’d like you to meet another blonde from Dartmouth.”

An association representing most NovaScotia craft breweries says a Halifax brewery has shut down a marketing campaign amid complaints of sexism.
An association representing most NovaScotia craft breweries says a Halifax brewery has shut down a marketing campaign amid complaints of sexism. Nine Locks Brewing/Facebook

The complaint says the industry has been tainted by a discriminatory and misogynistic advertising campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

Tipton says the association doesn’t have the authority to demand changes to its members’ marketing campaigns, but she confirmed the group has asked the province’s liquor agency to look into potential violations of its advertising rules.

Discussing the controversy around female servers’ attire
Discussing the controversy around female servers’ attire

The president of Nine Locks, Shaun O’Hearn, could not be reached for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
DartmouthCraft BeerAdvertisingSexismMisogynyCraft Brewers Association of Nova ScotiaNine Locks BrewingBeer and SexismDirty BlondeEmily TiptonNine LocksNine Locks Brewing Co.Sexism and BeerShaun O'Hearn
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.