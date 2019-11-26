Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Emergency alert tests are happening on Wednesday: here’s when you’ll get yours

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2019 1:26 pm
National emergency alert system test run
WATCH: National emergency alert system test run

Don’t be alarmed — it’s only a test.

Provincial and territorial emergency management systems will send test signals to your wireless device Wednesday, as well as to radio and TV stations.

Depending on where you live, the tests will be conducted mid-morning or early afternoon in every part of the country except Nunavut.

The emergency alerts have become a familiar sound since the national public alert system was first tested in early 2018.

READ MORE: Manitoba’s second emergency alert test results still hit and miss

Since January, Canada’s telecom regulator says 125 emergency messages have been issued, warning Canadians of potentially life-threatening situations including tornadoes, floods and Amber Alerts.

Some of the alerts were issued late at night, prompting a few people to complain that they are an annoyance — and face a massive backlash on social media from others who support the alerts.

Story continues below advertisement

Pelmorex Corp., which operates the system’s technical infrastructure, says the test alerts are necessary to ensure the system is working properly and to educate Canadians on what the warning signals look and sound like.

To receive alerts, compatible wireless devices must be equipped with the latest operating software, and be connected to an LTE network when the alert is issued.

Alert Ready testing still hit and miss
Alert Ready testing still hit and miss

All wireless devices sold by service providers after April 6, 2019 were required to be public alerting capable.

Here is when the test signals are scheduled to be transmitted:

Alberta 1:55 p.m. MST

British Colombia 1:55 p.m. PST

READ MORE: Amber Alert complaints flood in after 2 boys, grandfather went missing in Newmarket

Manitoba 1:55 p.m. CST

New Brunswick 10:55 a.m. AST

Newfoundland and Labrador 10:55 a.m. NST

Northwest Territories 9:55 a.m. MST

Nova Scotia 1:55 p.m. AST

First authentic use of Canada mobile alert system shows it still needs to work out kinks
First authentic use of Canada mobile alert system shows it still needs to work out kinks

Nunavut — No test

Ontario 2:55 p.m. EST

Story continues below advertisement

Prince Edward Island 12:55 p.m. AST

Quebec 1:55 p.m. EST

Saskatchewan 1:55 p.m. CST

Yukon 1:55 p.m. PST

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaOntarioNew BrunswickSaskatchewanQuebecNewfoundland and LabradorPrince Edward IslandNunavutYukonNorthwest TerritoriesCanada emergency alertMantiobaemergency alert testSaskatchewan emergency alert testquebec emergency alert testPrince edward island emergency alert testnova scotia emergency alert testOntario emergency alert testNunavut emergency alert testnorthwest territories emergency alert testnewfoundland and labrador emergency alert testNew Brunswick emergency alert testnational emergency alert testManitoba emergency alert testYukon emergency alert test
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.