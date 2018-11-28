Manitoba’s second emergency alert test results still hit and miss

Cell phones, radios and TVs across Manitoba were being tested for an emergency on Wednesday.

In the Global Newsroom, 90 per cent of phones received the Alert Ready test.

This is the second time the system has been formally tested.

The first trial happened back in May, when only about 60 per cent of phones in the province received the alert.

In September, many Manitobans received a real warning — an overnight Amber Alert — which was the first instance of the alert system in active use.

In this case, however, some Manitobans still didn’t receive the message.

Mike Olczyk, operations program manager at Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) said it has a lot to do with the device being used — older devices may not be compatible.

“The Canadian Radio, Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has indicated that for devices sold in 2018, they are targeting around 50 per cent of new devices have that technology embedded within them.”

The CRTC goal for devices sold as of April 2019 is 100 per cent compatibility.

Rogers released a checklist for customers who did not receive the alert to ensure they receive future alerts.

The checklist included:

making sure your device is on the list of compatible devices,

installing any updates available for your device, and

ensuring your device is connected to the LTE network and not on airplane mode.

