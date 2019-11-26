Menu

Canada

Court case on compensation for First Nations children adjourns, judge weighs decision

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2019 12:53 pm
Updated November 26, 2019 12:54 pm
First Nations child welfare challenge
WATCH: First Nations child welfare challenge

Lawyers have wrapped up their arguments today in a Federal Court case challenging a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling that ordered Ottawa to pay billions in compensation to First Nations children and their families.

The Liberal government, which is appealing the tribunal’s decision, had its lawyers ask the Federal Court to stay the order requiring Ottawa to pay $40,000 to every First Nations child who was inappropriately taken away from their parents after 2006.

Justice Department lawyer Robert Frater said today Canada agrees its actions were discriminatory and that the government will compensate the children and their families.

READ MORE: First Nations kids deserve more ‘equitable’ compensation, feds argue in court

But Frater called the human rights tribunal’s specific compensation directive an unnecessarily invasive piece of surgery by the wrong doctors.

The government will instead pursue settlement for First Nations families who were inappropriately split apart by the child welfare system through a settlement in a separate class-action lawsuit brought earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Federal Court Justice Paul Favel says he is reserving judgment on the case, but plans to deliver his decision as soon as possible.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauFirst NationsTrudeau GovernmentReconciliationAssembly of First NationsIndigenous YouthHuman Rights TribunalIndigenous ChildrenCanadian Human Rights Tribunalfederal government compensation First Nationsindigenous youth compensationTrudeau government Indigenous compensation
