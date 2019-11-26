Menu

Environment

Guelph hosting final open house on Dolime Quarry replacement project

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 26, 2019 12:12 pm
The City of Guelph and the owners of the Dolime Quarry have reached an agreement to stop operations and convert the area into a residential neighbourhood. .
The City of Guelph and the owners of the Dolime Quarry have reached an agreement to stop operations and convert the area into a residential neighbourhood. . Google Maps

The City of Guelph is hosting two open houses on Tuesday in an effort to get community feedback on a plan to replace the Dolime Quarry with a residential neighbourhood.

The city announced in October that it has reached a potential solution that would see the quarry shut down and the site, currently in Guelph-Eramosa Township, brought into Guelph’s municipal boundary.

READ MORE: Guelph asks for community feedback on proposed Dolime Quarry replacement

Along with the mixed-use neighbourhood, Guelph would also take over control of the quarry’s water supply and build an on-site water management system.

The plan, which doesn’t yet have a price tag, still needs to be approved by Guelph city council and the province of Ontario.

Tuesday’s open houses at the Holiday Inn on Scottsdale Drive are scheduled for 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Guelph’s 2020 capital budget approved without special tax levy

The city said they are a final opportunity for people to talk to staff and others about the proposal, and provide feedback that will be shared with city council next year.

Community input can also be shared through the city’s website until Nov. 30.

