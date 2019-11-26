Niverville residents to decide on retail cannabis sales Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Residents in Niverville will be casting their vote for or against retail cannabis Tuesday.

The town’s pot plebiscite will see residents decide whether they want retail cannabis in their community.

It comes after a split vote from town council on the issue earlier this year.

READ MORE: Niverville groups campaigning ahead of retail pot plebiscite

Many Niverville residents say a cannabis store would help economic growth, while others are concerned over safety of children with easier access to marijuana.

Campaign signs protesting both opinions have been scattered across the town for weeks.

Polls open at 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and officials say identification may be required before being allowed to vote.

Story continues below advertisement