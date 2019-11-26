Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cannabis

Niverville residents to decide on retail cannabis sales Tuesday

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 9:38 am
Niverville pot fight
The Town of Niverville is holding a plebicite on the future of pot retailers in their community.

Residents in Niverville will be casting their vote for or against retail cannabis Tuesday.

The town’s pot plebiscite will see residents decide whether they want retail cannabis in their community.

It comes after a split vote from town council on the issue earlier this year.

READ MORE: Niverville groups campaigning ahead of retail pot plebiscite

Many Niverville residents say a cannabis store would help economic growth, while others are concerned over safety of children with easier access to marijuana.

Campaign signs protesting both opinions have been scattered across the town for weeks.

Polls open at 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and officials say identification may be required before being allowed to vote.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MarijuanapotVoteplebisciteCannbisdecide
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.