Education

Ontario elementary, high school teachers start work-to-rule campaigns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2019 6:47 am
Updated November 26, 2019 7:29 am
Unions representing elementary, secondary school teachers to start work-to-rule campaigns Tuesday
WATCH ABOVE: The unions representing both secondary school and elementary school teachers across the province are beginning work-to-rule campaigns on Tuesday. (Nov. 25, 2019)

TORONTO – Teachers in Ontario’s public elementary and high schools won’t be performing some administrative work starting today as part of work-to-rule campaigns.

They say months of contract talks with the government have produced little progress.

READ MORE: Ontario elementary, high school teachers to start work-to-rule campaigns Tuesday

The tasks the teachers will stop performing include putting comments on report cards, attending certain meetings and participating in standardized testing.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation president Harvey Bischof says nothing will affect the quality of the students’ learning environment.

Ontario high school teachers to start administrative work-to-rule campaign Tuesday

The union has talks scheduled with the province on Wednesday and Thursday, and Bischof says escalating the strike after that point is possible.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government has been reasonable in contract talks, scaling back increases to class sizes and mandatory e-learning requirements.

Story continues below advertisement

The government announced in the spring that they were increasing average high school class sizes from 22 to 28 over four years and requiring four online credits to graduate. In recent weeks, it has offered a class-size increase to 25 instead, and dropped the e-learning requirement to two courses.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
