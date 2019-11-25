Menu

Crime

RCMP charge man with impaired driving on Highway 8, with dog along for the ride

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 10:45 pm
This dog was just along for the ride, when his owner was pulled over for impaired driving.
This dog was just along for the ride, when his owner was pulled over for impaired driving. Submitted Photo/RCMP

A ride for a man and his dog came to an abrupt end Sunday.

The 36-year-old was arrested and charged with impaired driving on Highway 8, after blowing nearly three times the legal limit.

READ MORE: Manitoba getting tougher on impaired drivers under new legislation

Police were notified after receiving reports of a red car swerving across the road. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver did not react to the emergency lights or siren.

RCMP did not confirm where the driver was pulled over, or where the driver was from.

The officers saw the man swerving between the two southbound lanes of the highway and hitting the shoulder several times.

The man’s vehicle was towed and impounded while the dog was taken by animal control.

