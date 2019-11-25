Man charged with attempted murder in New Westminster shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man has been charged in a New Westminster shooting that left a woman injured, according to police.

The incident occurred on Nov. 15 at around 7:30 p.m. on Osborne Avenue near 2nd Street.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

New Westminster police said they were able to identify a suspect and arrested Carlos Monteith, 24, with the help of the Vancouver Police Emergency Response Team.

Monteith has been charged with attempted murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, possession of a restricted firearm, and possession of a firearm while restricted.

He is due back in court on Dec. 2.

