New Westminster Shooting

Man charged with attempted murder in New Westminster shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 5:59 pm
Police investigate a shots fired call in New Westminster.
Police investigate a shots fired call in New Westminster. Global News

A 24-year-old man has been charged in a New Westminster shooting that left a woman injured, according to police.

The incident occurred on Nov. 15 at around 7:30 p.m. on Osborne Avenue near 2nd Street.

READ MORE: 'Pretty disturbing': Gunfire rattles New Westminster neighbourhood

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

New Westminster police said they were able to identify a suspect and arrested Carlos Monteith, 24, with the help of the Vancouver Police Emergency Response Team.

Monteith has been charged with attempted murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, possession of a restricted firearm, and possession of a firearm while restricted.

He is due back in court on Dec. 2.

