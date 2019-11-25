Menu

Canada

Gas leak in Sud-Ouest borough forces evacuations, causes power outages

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 5:12 pm
Updated November 25, 2019 5:13 pm
Crews work to locate a gas leak on Notre-Dame Street West. Monday, Nov. .
Crews work to locate a gas leak on Notre-Dame Street West. Monday, Nov. .

Close to 5,000 Hydro-Quebec customers in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough were without power Monday afternoon after a gas leak earlier in the day.

Montreal fire department spokesperson Louise Desrosiers said the leak happened at around 11 a.m. on Notre-Dame Street.

Desrosiers said at least eight buildings on Notre-Dame Street, between Vinet and Charlevoix, were evacuated, but couldn’t say how many people were affected.

The evacuated buildings are mixed-use or commercial and residential.

By 4 p.m., the leak had yet to be capped according to Desrosiers, who explained the 3/4 inch plastic pipe of natural gas was quite deep.

“They’re working, digging, making sure they have the right place,” she said.

Also because of the depth of the pipe, a stabilizing structure was needed to prevent the soil from collapsing, Desrosiers added.

At least 30 firefighters were at the scene working to secure the area.

Motorists were being asked to avoid the neighborhood, as Notre-Dame Street is closed between Atwater Avenue and Georges-Vanier Boulevard.

While the work is expected to be done by six p.m. and power restored to the area, Desrosiers urged residents to be patient.

“We are working to make sure people are safe,” she said.

