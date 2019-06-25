Gas leak in Montreal’s south shore forces hundreds of evacuations, closure of St-Hubert airport

A gas leak in Montreal’s south shore has forced the evacuation of 208 homes and the temporary closure of the St-Hubert airport.

A six-inch pipe carrying natural gas was hit during excavation works on de la Savane Road, according to Longueuil’s fire department division chief Michel Huguerot.

It happened at around 12:35 p.m.

Longueuil firefighters are on site helping with the evacuation. Hydro-Québec has also cut power to about 600 homes in the area as a preventative measure while Énergir works on fixing the pipe.

Firefighters have set up a perimeter around the area and are asking people to avoid driving by.

Huguerot says they expect to have the leak under control by 6 p.m.