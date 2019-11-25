Collision in Toronto’s east end sends woman to hospital in serious condition

Toronto Paramedics say a woman has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a crash in the city’s east end.
Emergency crews were called to Don Mills Road and Green Belt Drive, just north of Eglinton Avenue, at around 12:05 p.m. Monday.
Toronto police said two vehicles were involved in the collision. One of the vehicles struck a pole that is now on the ground, police said.
Investigators said one person was trapped in the vehicle.
A woman was taken to a trauma centre with possibly life-threatening injuries, according to Paramedics. Police added that another person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police said the northbound lanes on Don Mills Road had been closed for the investigation and it is expected the closures will last for an extended period of time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
