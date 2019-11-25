Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Collision in Toronto’s east end sends woman to hospital in serious condition

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 1:22 pm
A photo of emergency crews on scene of a two-car crash in Toronto's east end.
A photo of emergency crews on scene of a two-car crash in Toronto's east end. Phil Pang / Global News

Toronto Paramedics say a woman has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a crash in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to Don Mills Road and Green Belt Drive, just north of Eglinton Avenue, at around 12:05 p.m. Monday.

Toronto police said two vehicles were involved in the collision. One of the vehicles struck a pole that is now on the ground, police said.

READ MORE: Man charged in multi-vehicle crash that injured 4 pedestrians in downtown Toronto

Investigators said one person was trapped in the vehicle.

A woman was taken to a trauma centre with possibly life-threatening injuries, according to Paramedics. Police added that another person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the northbound lanes on Don Mills Road had been closed for the investigation and it is expected the closures will last for an extended period of time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Pedestrian killed in crash at Don Mills and Eglinton
Pedestrian killed in crash at Don Mills and Eglinton
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceCrashCar crashToronto ParamedicsToronto crashToronto CollisionDon Mills RoadToronto car crashGreen Belt Drive
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.