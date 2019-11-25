Collision northeast of Balgonie, Sask. kills 3, including 7-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed three people have died following a multi-vehicle collision that happened northeast of Balgonie, Sask., on Sunday night.

Police said a truck travelling north on Highway 10 lost control and collided with a southbound vehicle carrying six passengers at about 7:40 p.m.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 59-year-old man, along with two passengers, a 32-year-old woman and a seven-year-old girl, were killed.

The three remaining passengers were girls aged 7-14. They received serious to critical injuries and were taken to hospital, according to police.

Police said the two men in the truck suffered minor injuries.

Recent rainfall and dropping temperatures are expected to have played a role in the collision, police said.

The highway was closed for several hours following the collision while police investigated.