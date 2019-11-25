Menu

Crime

Southern Georgian Bay OPP charge 2 in connection with overnight Circle K robberies

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 1:02 pm
Police have charged two people in connection with the reported robberies.
Police have charged two people in connection with the reported robberies. Global News

Southern Georgian Bay OPP have charged two people in connection with two reported convenience store robberies that took place early Friday morning.

At 1:45 a.m., officers say they were dispatched to a report of a robbery with a weapon at a Midland Circle K.

The suspect reportedly fled prior to police arrival, and officers were not able to locate the individual, OPP say.

READ MORE: 75-year-old man dies after crashing into hydro pole — Huronia West OPP

Then, at 3:55 a.m., police say they were dispatched to another report of a robbery with a weapon at a Penetanguishene Circle K.

Again, OPP say officers weren’t able to locate the suspect, who had allegedly fled to prior to police arrival.

Police searched the area and arrested a suspect at a Midland gas station a short while later, officers say.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result of the investigation, Daniel Andrew Frueh, 28, and Ian Peabody, 34, both from Midland, have each been charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of disguise with intent and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

READ MORE: Drugs, guns, cash seized from Orangeville home — OPP

According to officers, Peabody has also been charged with driving while under suspension.

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in the future.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

