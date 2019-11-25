Quebec farmers take to the streets over CN Rail strike

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec farmers have taken to the streets in Montreal again on Monday as the Canadian National Railway (CN) strike continues its seventh day across the country.

The Union des Producteurs Agricoles du Québec (UPA) is calling on officials to intervene as a propane shortage strikes the province. Farmers argue the situation is critical and that there needs to be a way for propane delivery to resume.

The convoy of tractors is making its way to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s riding office in Montreal. The protest comes after farmers visited CN headquarters on Friday last week.

Farmers claim their crops and livelihood are being held hostage as negotiations stall between railway workers and management. John McCart, president of a local UPA in Argenteuil, told Global News that farmers desperately need the propane to harvest vegetables like corn.

“We can’t do anything — we wait,” he said. “We wait. Hopefully, today will stir up a lot more interest in the cause.”

Last week, Quebec Premier François Legault warned the province was running out of propane. He pointed to a potential “emergency” that could wreak havoc at hospitals, nursing homes and farms.

The province has had to ration propane since 3,200 CN employees hit the picket lines last week. As negotiations drag on, the premier has called on Trudeau and opposition parties to pass back-to-work legislation if necessary to avoid a crisis.

“We cant leave our crop to rot,” farmers chant outside the Prime Ministers Papineau riding office #mtl #propane pic.twitter.com/H13kDPC8Q8 — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) November 25, 2019

Pascal Leduc, a corn producer in Mirabel, said that without propane, half of his harvest remains in the field.

“I have never experienced such a situation,” he said.

Teamsters Canada, the union representing striking yard workers and conductors, said Monday it has not made progress at the bargaining table with CN. The railway workers have been without a collective agreement since July 23.

The main sticking points are improved working conditions and long hours. Wages are not part of the dispute.

2:12 Farmers in Quebec rally, calling for end to CN Rail strike Farmers in Quebec rally, calling for end to CN Rail strike

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier, Reuters and the Canadian Press