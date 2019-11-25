Want some power tools… or a bucket full of hockey cards? Police unclaimed goods auction may be for you

Send this page to someone via email

Looking for a framed polar bear print, hockey cards in a bucket, or a sign that says, “Every Year I Fall”?

Those are just a few of the items being offered up at the Winnipeg Police Service’s annual unclaimed goods auction, taking place in Headingley Dec. 1.

Of course, the auction includes a number of more conventional items as well, including power tools, sports equipment, fishing and hunting gear, and more.

The full list of more than 300 items up for auction can be found on the Winnipeg Police website.

The auction will be held at Associated Auto Auction, 7130 Roblin Blvd.

1:43 Hundreds show up for annual unclaimed goods auction Hundreds show up for annual unclaimed goods auction

