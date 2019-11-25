Menu

Crime

Want some power tools… or a bucket full of hockey cards? Police unclaimed goods auction may be for you

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 12:08 pm
Hundreds of bargain hunters flooded a Headingley auction house Sunday, looking for a steal of a deal. .
Hundreds of bargain hunters flooded a Headingley auction house Sunday, looking for a steal of a deal. .

Looking for a framed polar bear print, hockey cards in a bucket, or a sign that says, “Every Year I Fall”?

Those are just a few of the items being offered up at the Winnipeg Police Service’s annual unclaimed goods auction, taking place in Headingley Dec. 1.

READ MORE: Weird, wonderful items at Winnipeg cops’ unclaimed goods auction

Of course, the auction includes a number of more conventional items as well, including power tools, sports equipment, fishing and hunting gear, and more.

The full list of more than 300 items up for auction can be found on the Winnipeg Police website.

The auction will be held at Associated Auto Auction, 7130 Roblin Blvd.

Hundreds show up for annual unclaimed goods auction
Hundreds show up for annual unclaimed goods auction
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
