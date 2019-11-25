Trent Hills woman dies following head-on collision near Warkworth: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Trent Hills woman died following a two-vehicle collision just west of Warkworth, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.

Northumberland OPP say around 1 p.m., officers responded to reports of a collision involving a pickup truck and a four-door sedan along Concession Road 2 West at County Road 29, just three kilometres southwest of the village of Warkworth, which is about 55 kilometres south of Peterborough.

OPP say their preliminary investigation reveals the pickup truck was travelling southbound on County Road 29 when it made a right-hand turn to proceed westbound on Concession Road 2 West. The sedan was travelling eastbound on Concession Road 2 West towards County Road 29 and collided head-on with the pickup just past the intersection, OPP say.

Both drivers were transported to hospital. The driver of the sedan died as a result of her injuries, OPP say.

She has been identified as Kathleen Louise Hodge, 54, of Trent Hills.

#NthldOPP continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal head on collision between a pick up truck & a small sedan on 2nd Conc Rd.W at Cty Rd 29 just west of Warkworth at approx 1:00pm on Nov 24, 2019. Anyone with information is asked to call 1 888-310-1122 ^kj pic.twitter.com/Cz4Zg75TKP — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) November 25, 2019

The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and has since been released from hospital, according to police.

Concession Road 2 between County Road 29 and Hutchinson Court was closed for several hours as police investigated.

The circumstances surrounding this collision remain under investigation, OPP say.

OPP are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.

