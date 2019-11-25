Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Trent Hills woman dies following head-on collision near Warkworth: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 10:27 am
Updated November 25, 2019 10:56 am
Woman dies in head-on collision near Warkworth
WATCH: A woman is dead following a collision near Warkworth, Ont., on Sunday.

A Trent Hills woman died following a two-vehicle collision just west of Warkworth, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.

Northumberland OPP say around 1 p.m., officers responded to reports of a collision involving a pickup truck and a four-door sedan along Concession Road 2 West at County Road 29, just three kilometres southwest of the village of Warkworth, which is about 55 kilometres south of Peterborough.

READ MORE: 1 dead following fatal collision on Hwy. 35 in City of Kawartha Lakes — OPP

OPP say their preliminary investigation reveals the pickup truck was travelling southbound on County Road 29 when it made a right-hand turn to proceed westbound on Concession Road 2 West. The sedan was travelling eastbound on Concession Road 2 West towards County Road 29 and collided head-on with the pickup just past the intersection, OPP say.

Both drivers were transported to hospital. The driver of the sedan died as a result of her injuries, OPP say.

Story continues below advertisement

She has been identified as Kathleen Louise Hodge, 54, of Trent Hills.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and has since been released from hospital, according to police.

Concession Road 2 between County Road 29 and Hutchinson Court was closed for several hours as police investigated.

The circumstances surrounding this collision remain under investigation, OPP say.

OPP are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.

Pedestrian dies following collision in Lindsay: police
Pedestrian dies following collision in Lindsay: police
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CollisionTrent HillsWarkworthCounty Road 29Municipality of Trent HillsConcession Road 2 Westfatal crash in WarkworthTrent Hills woman dies in crashWarkworth collisionWarkworth crashwoman dies in Warkworth crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.