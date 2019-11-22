Section of Hwy. 35 closed following fatal collision: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

OPP have closed a section of Highway 35 south of Lindsay following a fatal motor vehicle collision on Friday morning.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say around 6:40 a.m., officers responded to a collision involving a southbound pickup truck and a northbound tractor trailer in the Janetville area.
Police say the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, police said.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP tweeted around 7:25 a.m. that the highway is closed between Fleetwood Road and Bethany Hill Road in Janetville.
The OPP are requesting that anyone who may have witnessed this collision contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.
A reopening time is unknown.
More to come.
