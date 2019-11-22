Section of Hwy. 35 closed following fatal collision: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have closed a section of Highway 35 south of Lindsay following a fatal motor vehicle collision on Friday morning.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say around 6:40 a.m., officers responded to a collision involving a southbound pickup truck and a northbound tractor trailer in the Janetville area.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy35 CLOSED between Fleetwood Rd and Bethany Hill Rd #Janetville – due to a fatal motor vehicle collision. Reopening time unknown. ^ag pic.twitter.com/ZdeSAWKVNt — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) November 22, 2019

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, police said.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP tweeted around 7:25 a.m. that the highway is closed between Fleetwood Road and Bethany Hill Road in Janetville.

The OPP are requesting that anyone who may have witnessed this collision contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.

A reopening time is unknown.

More to come.