Traffic

1 dead, 1 in hospital following multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 118 in Algonquin Highlands: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 9:06 am
Updated November 20, 2019 11:24 am
OPP say one person is dead following a four-vehicle crash on Highway 118 in Algonquin Highlands. on Wednesday morning.
OPP say one person is dead following a four-vehicle crash on Highway 118 in Algonquin Highlands. on Wednesday morning. OPP Central/Twitter

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 118 in Algonquin Highlands on Wednesday morning.

The collision just before 8 a.m. involved four vehicles including a cement truck, Haliburton Highlands OPP issued in a tweet at 11 a.m.

OPP said one driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and another driver has been transported to hospital.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

Police have closed the highway in both directions between St. Peters Road and Stanhope Airport Road, a five-kilometre stretch of the highway. The area is about 5 kilometres east of the community of Carnarvon which is about 15 kilometres north of Minden.

OPP remain on scene investigating the crash. Witnesses to the incident are asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122

More to come.

