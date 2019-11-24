Menu

Sports

WHL Roundup: Sunday, November 24, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2019 11:14 pm

EVERETT, Wash. – Bryce Kindopp scored twice, including in overtime, as the Everett Silvertips defeated the Tri-City Americans 4-3 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Kindopp sealed the victory at 3:08 of the extra period for the Silvertips, who won for the 12th time in 15 games.

Wyatte Wylie also scored a couple goals for Everett (16-5-1).

Edge Lambert, Samuel Huo and Krystof Hrabik replied for the Americans (11-8-3).

Keegan Karki turned aside 19 shots for Everett. Talyn Boyko made a season-high 48 saves for Tri-City.

The Silvertips went 1 for 5 on the power play, while the Americans went 2 for 3 with the man advantage.

WINTERHAWKS 8 BLADES 0

Story continues below advertisement

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jonas Brondberg, Gabe Klassen and Cross Hanas all scored twice as the Winterhawks routed Saskatoon.

Brondberg supplied the winner at 3:34 of the first period for Portland (15-5-3), which remained tied atop the U.S. Division with the Everett Silvertips.

Mason Mannek and Jack O’Brien also scored for the Winterhawks.

Nolan Maier stopped 10-of-14 shots for the Blades (12-12-2) before being pulled after one period. Koen MacInnes made 21 saves in relief.

The Winterhawks went 1 for 5 with the man advantage and the Blades were scoreless on five power plays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
