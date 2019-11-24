Winnipeg Blue Bomber booster’s fan page picking up steam

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Blue Bomber super fan Jesse Martin has been boosting the blue ever since his first game 19 seasons ago.

“I was a Calgary Stampeders fan first and my dad took me to my first-ever Bomber game,” Martin said. “I came out a Bomber fan, just because of the crowd, the aura around everything — it was really exciting. I thought this is where I want to be.”

It’s where he’s been since.

Four years ago, he took his football mania to another level, creating a fan page to connect with other Blue Bomber boosters and hype up tailgates. Eventually, he started helping organize events with the football club to hype up the crowds.

“I really wanted to branch out and get people excited about the game, let them know about game day things we could do and work with the (football club) to create an amazing environment,” Martin said. “Rally the troops… it’s just getting everyone excited and getting everyone on board for our Blue Bombers.”

His “Blue Bomber Fanatics” group has grown considerably, with just over 2,500 football fans following the page and taking part in the fun.

He organizes tailgates every home game and works with the club to come up with fun ideas for fans — like the time he worked with the club and a broadcaster for a decibel level contest — “I knew our crowd was the loudest in the CFL,” he said.

It’s all about the hype and the community — year-round.

