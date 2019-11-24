Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bomber booster’s fan page picking up steam

By Global News
Posted November 24, 2019 7:05 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate a blocked kick for the touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts in this file photo.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate a blocked kick for the touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Blue Bomber super fan Jesse Martin has been boosting the blue ever since his first game 19 seasons ago.

“I was a Calgary Stampeders fan first and my dad took me to my first-ever Bomber game,” Martin said. “I came out a Bomber fan, just because of the crowd, the aura around everything — it was really exciting. I thought this is where I want to be.”

It’s where he’s been since.

Four years ago, he took his football mania to another level, creating a fan page to connect with other Blue Bomber boosters and hype up tailgates. Eventually, he started helping organize events with the football club to hype up the crowds.

READ MORE: Blue Bombers fan, who won’t wear pants until they win, touches down in Calgary for Grey Cup

“I really wanted to branch out and get people excited about the game, let them know about game day things we could do and work with the (football club) to create an amazing environment,” Martin said. “Rally the troops… it’s just getting everyone excited and getting everyone on board for our Blue Bombers.”

Story continues below advertisement

His “Blue Bomber Fanatics” group has grown considerably, with just over 2,500 football fans following the page and taking part in the fun.

He organizes tailgates every home game and works with the club to come up with fun ideas for fans — like the time he worked with the club and a broadcaster for a decibel level contest — “I knew our crowd was the loudest in the CFL,” he said.

It’s all about the hype and the community — year-round.

Grey Cup History & Hype: Looking back on Winnipeg’s win, and looking ahead to the next
Grey Cup History & Hype: Looking back on Winnipeg’s win, and looking ahead to the next
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFLwinnipegWinnipeg Blue BombersCanadian Football LeagueGrey Cup 2019Winnipeg FootballWinnipeg Blue Bomber fans
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.