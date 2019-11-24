RCMP charge man with impaired driving after tractor driver killed in crash

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say one man has been charged with impaired driving after a truck crashed into a farm tractor Saturday evening.

Police say they were called to the crash 6 km east of Arborg around 6:15 p.m.

Their investigation determined a pickup truck was heading eastbound at a high rate of speed when it collided into the rear of an eastbound farm tractor.

The 59-year-old man driving the farm truck was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.

Police say their investigation will include looking into whether the lights on the tractor were working.

The 50-year-old driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the collision, but was subsequently arrested for impaired driving.

The investigation continues.