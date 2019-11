Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A man was injured after a shooting in Airdrie, Alta., on Saturday.

RCMP said they responded to shots fired in the area of Baysprings Link after 6:30 p.m.

A 22-year-old man had a “lower extremity injury,” and was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in serious but stable condition, according to EMS.

Police said the suspect left the area.

Story continues below advertisement