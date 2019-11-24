2nd Toronto firefighter injured in blaze released from hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A second Toronto firefighter injured in a three-alarm blaze earlier this month has been released from hospital.

Fire Captain James Warren was seriously hurt while battling a fire at an abandoned building near Jarvis and Shuter streets on Nov. 2 when he fell off the roof of the three-storey building.

He, along with another firefighter who also fell, were rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital nearby.

Warren was initially admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit with critical injuries but was released and moved to another unit in the hospital around a week later.

The other firefighter, Terry Leimonis, suffered a broken leg and was released from hospital not long after the blaze.

On Saturday, Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg posted on Twitter that Warren had also been released.

Now this is great news! This is @Toronto_Fire Captain Warren (seated) and Firefighter Leimonis (crutches) leaving the Hospital together. As they explained, “we came in here together and we will go out together too”. On the road to recovery! (Posted with permission) @TPFFA pic.twitter.com/ad1tFF1dZ5 — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) November 24, 2019

“Now this is great news!” Pegg said. “On the road to recovery!”

Pegg has described Warren as an experienced firefighter of 36 years.

Meanwhile, officials said they’ve determined arson to have been the cause of the Nov. 2 fire.

On Nov. 7, police released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

