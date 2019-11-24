Menu

Canada

2nd Toronto firefighter injured in blaze released from hospital

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 24, 2019 11:04 am
Updated November 24, 2019 11:06 am
Toronto fire Captain James Warren (left) and firefighter Terry Leimonis.
Toronto fire Captain James Warren (left) and firefighter Terry Leimonis. Twitter / @ChiefPeggTFS

A second Toronto firefighter injured in a three-alarm blaze earlier this month has been released from hospital.

Fire Captain James Warren was seriously hurt while battling a fire at an abandoned building near Jarvis and Shuter streets on Nov. 2 when he fell off the roof of the three-storey building.

He, along with another firefighter who also fell, were rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital nearby.

READ MORE: Toronto fire captain who fell off building while responding to blaze released from ICU

Warren was initially admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit with critical injuries but was released and moved to another unit in the hospital around a week later.

The other firefighter, Terry Leimonis, suffered a broken leg and was released from hospital not long after the blaze.

On Saturday, Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg posted on Twitter that Warren had also been released.

Story continues below advertisement

“Now this is great news!” Pegg said. “On the road to recovery!”

Pegg has described Warren as an experienced firefighter of 36 years.

Meanwhile, officials said they’ve determined arson to have  been the cause of the Nov. 2 fire.

READ MORE: Blaze that left 2 Toronto firefighters injured deemed arson, suspect wanted

On Nov. 7, police released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Two firefighters injured, one critical, while battling downtown blaze
Two firefighters injured, one critical, while battling downtown blaze
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireTorontoToronto FireToronto fire servicesSt. Michael's HospitalJarvis and Shuter StreetsFire Captain James WarrenFirefighters Released from HospitalJames WarrenTerry LeimonisToronto Firefighters Released Hospital
