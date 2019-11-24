Hamilton encourages holiday shoppers to ‘spend it here’

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Hamilton is enticing holiday shoppers to spend their money closer to home by implementing free parking in many areas of the city.

Starting Sunday, in partnership with Hamilton’s Business Improvement Areas (BIAs) the City of Hamilton has made free parking available in various areas across the city as part of their ‘spend it here’ campaign.

The fee-free parking will be available on-street and in municipal car parks beginning through until Dec. 31 and will be marked with a free parking message inside the on-street parking meter caps or on parking meter bags.

READ MORE: winter salting tips

The city says shopping at locally-owned stores benefits other businesses and supports economic growth.

5:12 The hottest holiday toys The hottest holiday toys

Story continues below advertisement