Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board over student’s racist video

A human rights complaint has officially been filed against the Vancouver School Board for its handling of a racist video made by a student who expressed his hatred for black people last year.

The video was made in November 2018 and posted to social media by other students. It shows the face of a white Lord Byng Secondary student, then in Grade 10, as he utters racist slurs and obscenities before expressing his apparent wish to kill black people.

“I just want to line them all up and just chuck an explosive in there and go ‘kaboom,’” he says in the video, which was taken down shortly after it was shared by black students at Lord Byng.

The boy, whose identity has been protected, remains a student at Lord Byng. Two black students, meanwhile, are now attending other high schools.

Marie Tate, co-founder of the BC Community Alliance (BCCA) — which filed the complaint — says the VSB’s response to the video was inadequate, and the board has not shown a willingness to ensure similar incidents are dealt with more severely.

“It’s already been a year now since the incident, and we really haven’t seen anything concrete from the Vancouver School Board,” she said Saturday.

“This isn’t the first time racism has happened in a school and been dealt with in a similar fashion,” she added. “We didn’t really have much of a choice.”

At the time the video became public, the Vancouver School Board (VSB) said it was taking steps “to address the seriousness of the matter,” but determined along with Vancouver police that the student did not pose a threat to anyone at the school.

School officials have not shared what kind of punishment the student received, but the BCCA says the boy was suspended for three days.

A meeting was held this September between school board officials, police, parents and the BCCA to address the fallout and the larger issue of addressing racism and threats in schools.

Tate says the only commitment made by the end of that meeting was to set short-term goals for education and training. As of late November, she says no goals have been set or met.

A proposal by trustees to create an anti-racism committee made in December 2018 has also been delayed multiple times, Tate says. When she asked about it at the September meeting, she was told it hadn’t been put in place yet.

“The fact that it took them nearly a year just to answer our questions, it’s not acceptable,” she said.

“They’re dealing with their own problems and they’re not dealing with the students’ problems.” Tweet This

Tate says instead of having an anti-racism policy with strict guidelines on discipline and victim support, the VSB has “regulations or procedures” that are left to interpretation by school administrations.

“These problems have been going on for years, and they’re going to continue until someone steps in and says ‘hey, you know what, you guys say you have safe and caring schools? … It’s not happening.'”

The VSB did not return requests for comment Saturday.

At the September meeting, parents of the two black students who left Lord Byng last year said they are also hoping the school board does more to address racism and protect black students.

“We feel like we don’t matter,” Rita Baboth said. “We haven’t been treated the way we should be treated. We feel like we did something wrong.”

Baboth and Suzanne Daley said while the school assured them the student wasn’t targeting their children, they both find that hard to believe.

Even more shocking to Daley is that the students remains enrolled at Lord Byng.

“What if a black boy had made a video to kill all blonde hair blue eyed people like me?” she asked. “Would he be coming back?”

—With files from Nadia Stewart and Sarah MacDonald