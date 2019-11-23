Freezing rain alert continues in B.C.’s Southern Interior, snowfall warning for Trans-Canada Highway

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has continued its special weather statements for B.C.’s Southern Interior.

On Friday, the national weather service warned of a risk of freezing rain overnight. On Saturday morning, that special weather statement continued, along with a snowfall warning for the eastern section of the Trans-Canada Highway.

According to Environment Canada, snowfall of 15 to 25 centimetres is expected from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

B.C. weather forecast for Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 pic.twitter.com/ZCBkY7foug — Global Okanagan (@GlobalOkanagan) November 23, 2019

“An intense frontal system moving through B.C. will bring significant snow along Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass,” Environment Canada said.

“Snow will continue (Saturday) then intensify this evening. Total snowfall accumulations are expected to be between 20 to 25 cm by Sunday morning. Precipitation will ease to a few lingering flurries Sunday morning.”

For the Southern Interior, warnings of freezing rain and the possibility of flurries are still in effect.

The warnings affect the Central and North Okanagan and all area mountain highways – including the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 – plus Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House.

Flurries and freezing rain possible tonight and tomorrow on #Coquihalla and other parts of S. Interior, via @ECCCWeatherBC https://t.co/ydgUY8kRXV Please drive to conditions and check @DriveBC https://t.co/K9eTg1jwOZ #ShiftIntoWinter — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 22, 2019

Environment Canada said due to the frontal system tracking across the region, “the warm air aloft combined with near or below zero temperatures at the surface will result in a risk of freezing rain.”

“The flurries with the risk of freezing rain will change to rain showers this afternoon as temperatures rise above zero.”

The statement added that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery, and to take extra caution when walking or driving in affected areas.