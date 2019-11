Send this page to someone via email

Canada has advanced to the final of the Davis Cup for the first time.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver defeated Russia’s Andrey Rublov and Karen Khachanov 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) in the deciding doubles match to win the semifinal tie 2-1.

The Canadians will play the winner of the other semi between Spain and Britain in the final on Sunday.

More to come

Story continues below advertisement