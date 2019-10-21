Menu

Sports

Bianca Andreescu becomes highest-ranked Canadian in WTA tour history

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2019 12:17 pm
Updated October 21, 2019 12:19 pm
Bianca Andreescu of Canada waves to spectators after defeating Jennifer Brady of the United States in their third round of the women's singles match in the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Bianca Andreescu of Canada waves to spectators after defeating Jennifer Brady of the United States in their third round of the women's singles match in the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Bianca Andreescu has become the highest-ranked Canadian tennis player in WTA Tour history.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., jumped one spot to No. 4 in the rankings on Monday following a week off.

That pushes her one spot ahead of her career-best No. 5 ranking, which tied a Canadian record set by Eugenie Bouchard in 2014.

READ MORE: Bianca Andreescu on being starstruck, her parents’ immigration to Canada and voting for the 1st time

Ranked outside the top 150 entering the season, Andreescu rocketed up the rankings with tournament wins at Indian Wells, Calif., and Toronto followed by her first Grand Slam win at the U.S. Open in New York last month.

Andreescu had a 17-match win streak snapped when she lost a quarterfinal match to Naomi Osaka at the China Open earlier this month.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian is scheduled to return to action at the WTA Finals, which begin on Sunday in Shenzhen, China.

'There's always room for improvement': U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu
‘There’s always room for improvement’: U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu

Milos Raonic reached No. 3 in the men’s rankings in 2016, the best ranking achieved by a Canadian man.

On the men’s side, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., jumped seven spots to No. 27 after capturing the Stockholm Open on Sunday for his first career ATP Tour title.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is the top Canadian at No. 18.

Raonic has dropped to No. 32.

Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime and Raonic all are entered in the Erste Bank Open this week in Vienna, Austria.

TAGS
Bianca Andreescu Canadian tennis WTA Andreescu Andreescu makes history Canadian Tennis player Tennis Andreescu WTA History
