Vanier Cup final a homecoming for University of Calgary Dinos quarterback Adam Sinagra

Send this page to someone via email

University of Calgary Dinos quarterback Adam Sinagra has undoubtedly earned himself the right to be called a star.

He’s set records, won numerous awards, including the prestigious Hec Crighton Award for Canadian university football MVP, and has turned the heads of decision makers at the CFL.

As the ending of his university career approaches, there is only one thing he needs to check off his list of accomplishments: winning the Vanier Cup.

“One hundred per cent. It’s the only thing you work towards. Everything else is a cherry on top.” Tweet This

The talented quarterback will have a shot at that on Saturday. He is preparing to face the Montreal Carabins in enemy territory: Quebec city. It’s a territory Sinagra also happens to call home.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s pretty special. You play football growing up and you never know where it’s going to take you,” Sinagra told reporters in Quebec City. “It feels good to come back and play my final game of my university career in Quebec.”

Sinagra is a Quebecer from the off-island Montreal suburb of Pointe-Claire.

READ MORE: Calgary Dinos ready to compete for 55th Vanier Cup

Before heading to Calgary, Sinagra played for the John Abbott College Islanders in Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue.

During his two years, he led the CEGEP league in offense and total yardage. He previously played with the Chateauguay Raiders and the St. Laurent Spartans.

“It’s been a fun journey. If it ends Saturday, I’ll be happy with my career. Hopefully going out as a champion.”

Sinagra says he will be playing with friends, family and past coaches and teammates watching from the stands.

“I’m going to go out and play for them, play for my teammates,” he said.

While trying to capture the title for the Calgary Dinos, he will also be making his hometown proud. Even if it means they have to cheer for the “other” team.

–With files from Global’s Cami Kepke

Story continues below advertisement