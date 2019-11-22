Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Vanier Cup final a homecoming for University of Calgary Dinos quarterback Adam Sinagra

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 8:31 pm
Huskies fall short in Hardy Cup, lose 29-4 to Dinos
Saskatchewan Huskies' Riley Pickett, right, chases Calgary Dinos QB Adam Sinagra during first half USports Hardy Cup football action in Calgary on Nov. 9, 2019. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press

University of Calgary Dinos quarterback Adam Sinagra has undoubtedly earned himself the right to be called a star.

He’s set records, won numerous awards, including the prestigious Hec Crighton Award for Canadian university football MVP, and has turned the heads of decision makers at the CFL.

As the ending of his university career approaches, there is only one thing he needs to check off his list of accomplishments: winning the Vanier Cup.

READ MORE: U of C star Sinagra to attend Eskimos camp, hopes to compete for CFL spot

“One hundred per cent. It’s the only thing you work towards. Everything else is a cherry on top.”

Tweet This

The talented quarterback will have a shot at that on Saturday. He is preparing to face the Montreal Carabins in enemy territory: Quebec city. It’s a territory Sinagra also happens to call home.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s pretty special. You play football growing up and you never know where it’s going to take you,” Sinagra told reporters in Quebec City. “It feels good to come back and play my final game of my university career in Quebec.”

Sinagra is a Quebecer from the off-island Montreal suburb of Pointe-Claire.

READ MORE: Calgary Dinos ready to compete for 55th Vanier Cup

Before heading to Calgary, Sinagra played for the John Abbott College Islanders in Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue.

During his two years, he led the CEGEP league in offense and total yardage. He previously played with the Chateauguay Raiders and the St. Laurent Spartans.

“It’s been a fun journey. If it ends Saturday, I’ll be happy with my career. Hopefully going out as a champion.”

Sinagra says he will be playing with friends, family and past coaches and teammates watching from the stands.

“I’m going to go out and play for them, play for my teammates,” he said.

While trying to capture the title for the Calgary Dinos, he will also be making his hometown proud. Even if it means they have to cheer for the “other” team.

 

–With files from Global’s Cami Kepke

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec SportsVanier CupUniversity of Calgary DinosAdam SinagraMontreal CarabinsQuebec FootballVanier Cup Finals
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.