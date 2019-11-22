A warning for travelers: Freezing rain expected in parts of B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Just as weekend travelers take to the highways, a special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for several regions and major highways, including the Coquihalla, the Okanagan Connector, the Hope-Princeton and Highway 97 between Clinton and 100 Mile House.

A frontal system will move across Southern B.C. starting Friday night through Saturday morning.

With cold air entrenched across the Interior, the precipitation will likely be snow. However, there is also a risk that some areas will see freezing rain.

A special weather statement issued by E.C. warning of the risk of freezing rain Global BC

Residents in the following regions should also be aware that sidewalks, parking lots and streets could become very icy.

North Thompson

South Thompson

Similkameen

North Okanagan, including Vernon

Central Okanagan, including Kelowna

Shuswap

Boundary

100 Mile House

Black Ice Driving Tips Global BC

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for the Central Okanagan including a risk of freezing rain tonight and tomorrow morning. Please adjust your driving accordingly. https://t.co/V4ohV7LzcW pic.twitter.com/hlt6kfCFUj — AEL Road Maintenance, a div. of Emcon Services Inc (@AELRoadsWestKel) November 22, 2019

Motorists should have winters tires and be prepared with a cold-weather emergency kit in their vehicle.

If you run into slippery conditions, keep your steering wheel straight and take your foot off the accelerator. Do not brake.

The conditions will improve on Saturday afternoon as temperatures warm up.

How different types of precipitation are formed Global BC

Freezing rain occurs when a warm, wet airmass moves over a cold airmass. The rain ends up falling through an area of cold right near the surface and the rain freezes on impact.

