Local charity looks to help seniors who may be alone during holiday season

A local charity is looking to help out seniors who may be alone in Simcoe County and Gravenhurst this upcoming holiday season.

The Senior Wish Association is looking for the names of seniors who may be alone during the holidays so they can provide them with gifts.

“It’s evolved over the last few years — we started [in] 2011,” Patricia Imrie, chairperson of the association’s Christmas Wish campaign, told Global News.

“What we’re doing is trying to make sure we can reach out to the seniors in our community who are alone.”

The organization receives seniors’ names from long-term care and retirement homes, churches, Meals on Wheels, the Red Cross, youth and other community groups.

When it started in 2011, the campaign garnered about 175 seniors’ names. Today, it’s got over 2,000, according to Imrie.

“We ask only for their first names, their gender and if they have an allergy or a health issue,” Imrie said.

She noted that the Senior Wish Association is in need of more men’s pajamas, slippers, socks and toiletries to give to seniors who are alone.

Cash donations are also accepted for the Christmas campaign.

The association is asking hospitals, fire departments, police and other agencies to notify them if they’re aware of a lonely senior in the community.

On Dec. 9, volunteers will gather at the Barrie Legion at 5:30 p.m. to wrap gifts for seniors in need.

“We’ve got a whole truck,” Imrie said. “We’ve got volunteers and they deliver them all to the homes.”

Another event the Senior Wish Association puts on for Christmas is its annual “Tour of Christmas Lights,” where city buses take seniors from local living centres around Barrie, ending off in Heritage Park.

This year’s event will take place on Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m.

