Simcoe County paramedics launch toy drive

Simcoe County Paramedic Services kicked off its 17th annual toy drive on Friday.

The region’s paramedics are looking for donations of new, unwrapped toys for local children and families during the holiday season. They’ll be volunteering at various locations across Simcoe County until Dec. 13.

“The holidays can be exceptionally stressful for families in need,” Simcoe County Warden George Cornell said in a statement.

Donations can be made at the Simcoe County administration centre at 1110 Hwy. 26 in Midhurst between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and at all Simcoe County paramedic stations where outdoor drop boxes are available.

County officials are asking residents not to leave monetary donations in drop boxes, only non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys.

All toy drive donations are distributed to local children and families in need by charities working in partnership with Simcoe County’s paramedics.

“We’re grateful to our generous residents and businesses who continue to support the toy drive each year and [are] thankful to our paramedics for volunteering their time to support our communities,” Cornell said in the statement.

“This is truly what the holidays are all about.”

Simcoe County paramedic stations

Alliston: 6933 Industrial Pkwy.

6933 Industrial Pkwy. Angus: 1 Tree Top St.

1 Tree Top St. Barrie North: 667 Bayfield St.

667 Bayfield St. Barrie Tiffin: 113 Tiffin St.

113 Tiffin St. Beeton: 51 Main St. E.

51 Main St. E. Bradford: 170 Artesian Industrial Pkwy., units 6 and 7

170 Artesian Industrial Pkwy., units 6 and 7 Coldwater: 1 Firehall Ln.

1 Firehall Ln. Collingwood: 169 St. Paul St.

169 St. Paul St. Craighurst: 2298 Horseshoe Valley Rd.

2298 Horseshoe Valley Rd. Elmvale: 17 Allenwood Rd.

17 Allenwood Rd. Midland: 395 Cranston Cres.

395 Cranston Cres. Orillia: 68 West St.

68 West St. Stayner: 6993 Highway 26

6993 Highway 26 Stroud: 2394 Victoria St. W.

2394 Victoria St. W. Wasaga Beach: 23 Oxbow Park Rd.

23 Oxbow Park Rd. Washago: 401 Anchor Dr.

This year’s toy drive will also collect donations at different events across Simcoe County throughout the holiday season.

Events:

Nov. 23

Angus Santa Claus Parade — 10 a.m.

Elmvale Foodland Collection— 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wasaga Beach Santa Claus Parade — 5 p.m.

Nov. 24

Innisfil Santa Claus Parade — 1:30 p.m.

Waubaushene Santa Claus Parade — 1 p.m.

Nov. 29

Midland Walmart Collection — 9:30 a.m. — 2:15 p.m.

Nov. 30

Midland Santa Claus Parade — 9:30 a.m.

Orillia Walmart Collection — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tottenham Vince’s Market Collection — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tottenham Santa Claus Parade — 2:30 p.m.

Wasaga Beach Walmart Collection — 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Washago Santa Claus Parade — 7 p.m.

Dec. 1

Elmvale Santa Claus Parade — 1 p.m.

Innisfil Foodland Collection — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lisle Santa Claus Parade — 1 p.m.

Dec. 7

Barrie Bayfield Toys R Us Collection — 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Barrie Mapleview Walmart Collection — 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Beeton Foodland Collection — 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Beeton Santa Claus Parade — 2 p.m.

Coldwater Foodland Collection — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Coldwater Santa Claus Parade — 5:30 p.m.

Craighurst Foodland Collection — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Stayner Santa Claus Parade — 10 a.m.

Dec. 8

Alliston Walmart Collection — 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Anten Mills Santa Claus Parade — TBA

Barrie Bayfield Toys R Us Collection — 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Barrie Bayfield Walmart Collection — 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Barrie Mapleview Walmart Collection — 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Moonstone Santa Claus Parade — 12:30 p.m.

Orillia Metro Collection — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dec. 12

Simcoe County Museum Victorian Christmas — 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 13

Simcoe County Museum Victorian Christmas — 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Note: Events are subject to change and additional locations may be added throughout the toy drive.

