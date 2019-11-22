Menu

UPDATE: Two-vehicle accident along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 4:13 pm
Updated November 22, 2019 4:24 pm
An accident at Harvey Avenue (Highway 97) and Ethel Street in Kelowna was impacting east-bound motorists on Friday afternoon.
Global News

UPDATE: The accident at Harvey Avenue and Ethel Street has been cleared and traffic is now flowing again.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A two-vehicle accident occurred Friday afternoon along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

The accident, at the corner of Harvey Avenue (Highway 97) and Ethel Street, involved an Acura SUV and a Chevrolet truck.

Traffic heading east towards the mall was down to one lane, while traffic heading west towards downtown was open and unaffected.

Kelowna
