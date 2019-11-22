UPDATE: Two-vehicle accident along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

UPDATE: The accident at Harvey Avenue and Ethel Street has been cleared and traffic is now flowing again.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A two-vehicle accident occurred Friday afternoon along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.
The accident, at the corner of Harvey Avenue (Highway 97) and Ethel Street, involved an Acura SUV and a Chevrolet truck.
Traffic heading east towards the mall was down to one lane, while traffic heading west towards downtown was open and unaffected.
