UPDATE: Two-vehicle accident along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

UPDATE: The accident at Harvey Avenue and Ethel Street has been cleared and traffic is now flowing again.

Emergency crews have cleared the scene now and traffic is now free flowing at intersection of Higway 97 and Ethel Street — sydney morton (@sydneyrmorton) November 22, 2019

Traffic is backed up following the crash on Highway 97 and Ethel street in #kelowna. However emergency crews are preparing to leave now — sydney morton (@sydneyrmorton) November 22, 2019

Tow trucks have arrived and traffic is moving smoothly at the corner or Highway 97 and Ethel Street following a crash involving a truck and SUV pic.twitter.com/fpAwTAiHmM — sydney morton (@sydneyrmorton) November 22, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY:

A two-vehicle accident occurred Friday afternoon along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

The accident, at the corner of Harvey Avenue (Highway 97) and Ethel Street, involved an Acura SUV and a Chevrolet truck.

Crash involving a SUV and truck has one lane of Highway 97 closed. Firefighters and RCMP are on scene pic.twitter.com/SjIZ6k6zze — sydney morton (@sydneyrmorton) November 22, 2019

Traffic heading east towards the mall was down to one lane, while traffic heading west towards downtown was open and unaffected.