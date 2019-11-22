Menu

Health

New Brunswick invokes notwithstanding clause in bill making vaccination mandatory

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2019 3:39 pm
Dominic Cardy speaks to media after the New Brunswick leaders debate in Moncton on Tuesday, September 9, 2014.
Dominic Cardy speaks to media after the New Brunswick leaders debate in Moncton on Tuesday, September 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison

The New Brunswick government has invoked the notwithstanding clause to shield vaccination legislation tabled today against charter challenges.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy says the law making vaccinations mandatory for children in schools and daycares unless they have a medical exemption is needed to prevent outbreaks of diseases.

READ MORE: New Brunswick revising wording of bill making vaccinations mandatory

Cardy acknowledges Section 33 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which allows governments to override parts of the charter, is rarely used.

But he says the province is prepared to use every power it has to ensure schools and daycares are safe for children.

The new rules, scheduled to take effect Sept. 1, 2021, were introduced this year amid a measles outbreak in southern New Brunswick.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘There are no two sides’ to vaccine debate, N.B. education minister says

Cardy says New Brunswick’s proposed vaccination rules are in line with similar decisions elsewhere in the world.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
