Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick revising wording of bill making vaccinations mandatory

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2019 4:45 pm
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta.
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. AP Photo/David Goldman

The New Brunswick government is pressing ahead with plans to make vaccinations mandatory for children in schools and daycares unless they have a medical exemption.

Proposed legislation was introduced in June and then sent to a legislature committee for review.

READ MORE: ‘There are no two sides’ to vaccine debate, N.B. education minister says

Premier Blaine Higgs says a bill will come back to the legislature with revised wording during the new session that started Tuesday.

He says the revisions will ensure the province respects the Canada Health Act, and there may be a number of allowable exemptions.

Calls for high-dose flu vaccines to become available to N.B. seniors
Calls for high-dose flu vaccines to become available to N.B. seniors

He says the goal is to get to the point where most children are vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

The new rules, to take effect Sept. 1, 2021, were introduced amid a measles outbreak in southern New Brunswick.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Blaine HiggsVaccineCanada health actMandatory vaccinationsNew Brunswick vaccinationsNew Brunswick Mandatory VaccinationsNew Brunswick Vaccine Clinic
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.