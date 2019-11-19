New Brunswick revising wording of bill making vaccinations mandatory

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government is pressing ahead with plans to make vaccinations mandatory for children in schools and daycares unless they have a medical exemption.

Proposed legislation was introduced in June and then sent to a legislature committee for review.

Premier Blaine Higgs says a bill will come back to the legislature with revised wording during the new session that started Tuesday.

He says the revisions will ensure the province respects the Canada Health Act, and there may be a number of allowable exemptions.

He says the goal is to get to the point where most children are vaccinated.

The new rules, to take effect Sept. 1, 2021, were introduced amid a measles outbreak in southern New Brunswick.