Crime

Suspected impaired driver hits around 15 cars, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 2:34 pm
The scene of the crash Friday afternoon.
The scene of the crash Friday afternoon. Global News

Toronto police say a driver has been arrested for suspected impaired driving after allegedly crashing into 15 vehicles and a home on Friday.

Police said officers were called to the area of Perth Avenue and Dupont Street, near Dundas Street West, just before noon with reports of multiple collisions.

READ MORE: Man arrested for suspected impaired driving after car crashes into hydro pole in Brampton

Initial reports from the scene suggested around seven vehicles had been struck, but when officers arrived at the scene a spokesperson said they found 15 vehicles and a home that had been struck.

Police said the vehicles had varying degrees of damage and the home was not severely damaged.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

