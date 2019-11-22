Suspected impaired driver hits around 15 cars, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a driver has been arrested for suspected impaired driving after allegedly crashing into 15 vehicles and a home on Friday.

Police said officers were called to the area of Perth Avenue and Dupont Street, near Dundas Street West, just before noon with reports of multiple collisions.

Initial reports from the scene suggested around seven vehicles had been struck, but when officers arrived at the scene a spokesperson said they found 15 vehicles and a home that had been struck.

Police said the vehicles had varying degrees of damage and the home was not severely damaged.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

– the driver of the vehicle reportedly struck up to 15 vehicles and a home

– serious damage to some of the vehicles

– units are OS

– driver possibly impaired, now in custody, being taken to a police breath technician

– no injuries reported#GO2254515^adc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 22, 2019

