Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

Brazil firefighter revives nearly dead kitten rescued from drainpipe

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 11:21 am
Updated November 22, 2019 11:36 am
Firefighter resuscitates kitten after rescuing it from drain pipe in Brazil
Incredible video footage was captured of a Sao Paolo firefighter bringing a kitten back to life. The cat had been stuck in a drain pipe.

A lucky kitten had one of its nine lives saved this week.

A small black-and-white feline was rescued by a Brazilian firefighter from a Sao Paulo drainpipe on Thursday.

The city’s fire department shared video footage of the incredible rescue. In it, a firefighter can be seen giving the kitten CPR until it’s breathing and meowing again.

The Sao Paulo Fire Department shared the video to their official Facebook page, writing that when the kitten was in cardiopulmonary arrest when it was found.

READ MORE: Firefighters save man and cat he failed to rescue from tree in Massachusetts

After the cat was breathing again, police said it was taken to see a veterinarian to make sure it was healthy before being moved to an animal rescue shelter.

Story continues below advertisement

The post, which was verified by the social news wire service Storyful, has since garnered the love of more than 1,000 people.

READ MORE: Emaciated dog rescued from hurricane Dorian ruins aptly named ‘Miracle’

“These professionals make no distinction between humans and animals,” one Facebook user wrote. “Life is above all.”

One praised the firefighting team for their “wonderful attitude,” while another commented: “These heroes deserve all affection and respect of society. Always saving lives without distinction.”

Watch: a unique puppy is now an internet sensation

So-called ‘unicorn puppy’ becomes viral sensation
So-called ‘unicorn puppy’ becomes viral sensation

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AnimalsBrazilCatsanimal rescuescat revived cprcat saved cprfirefighter gives cat cprfirefighter gives kitten cprkitten saved cprsao paula
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.