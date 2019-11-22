Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Curbside recycling costs in Saskatoon to go up in 2020

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 9:02 am
Recycling rates are set to climb slightly in Saskatoon next year.
Recycling rates are set to climb slightly in Saskatoon next year. Global News / File

Changes are coming to Saskatoon’s blue bin recycling program in the new year.

The city said on Thursday that the cost of curbside residential recycling will increase by just under $2 a month to $7.38 monthly starting Jan. 1, 2020.

Related News

The multi-unit recycling rate will increase to $3.71 monthly per household.

READ MORE: City of Saskatoon changing list of acceptable recycling items

City officials said the rates need to go up due to a shift in the global recycling market.

“The recycling markets have shifted significantly, so there’s a significant increase in the required quality of materials coming in,” said Russ Munro, the city’s director of waste and water operations.

“There are different materials that contaminate things like paper, such as thin film and some of the others, and some of those markets have dropped off.”

Story continues below advertisement

Black plastics such as takeout containers and disposable coffee lids, along with polycoat products like paper coffee and beverage cups will no longer be accepted for recycling.

Black plastic is a lower-value material, and officials said it is difficult to recycle due to its pigment. Products with polycoat are also more difficult to recycle, according to a city handout.

READ MORE: Increased recycling collection fees possible for Saskatoon residents

The city said although these materials make up less than two per cent of recycled products, they are viewed as contaminants.

“An ideal scenario would have us accepting all recyclable material and maintaining the rates for our residents, but unfortunately, the market is dictating otherwise,” Munro said.

“That said, the changes we are implementing to our residential recycling programs will help stabilize us during this time of market uncertainty and put us in a better financial position than other Prairie cities with similar recycling programs.”

Munro also said the city has finalized a new eight-year contract with Loraas Recycle worth $46 million to provide the curbside service.

“We are happy to continue our partnership with Loraas Recycle to deliver a successful recycling program and to offer the levels of service the city and its residents have come to expect,” Munro said.

Story continues below advertisement

All price increases on services are subject to city council approval.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of SaskatoonSaskatoon City CouncilRecyclingRecycleCurbside RecyclingLoraasblack plasticsCurbside Residential RecyclingPolycoatCurbside Recycling SaskatoonRoss Munro
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.