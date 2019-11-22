Curbside recycling costs in Saskatoon to go up in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Changes are coming to Saskatoon’s blue bin recycling program in the new year.

The city said on Thursday that the cost of curbside residential recycling will increase by just under $2 a month to $7.38 monthly starting Jan. 1, 2020.

The multi-unit recycling rate will increase to $3.71 monthly per household.

City officials said the rates need to go up due to a shift in the global recycling market.

“The recycling markets have shifted significantly, so there’s a significant increase in the required quality of materials coming in,” said Russ Munro, the city’s director of waste and water operations.

“There are different materials that contaminate things like paper, such as thin film and some of the others, and some of those markets have dropped off.”

Black plastics such as takeout containers and disposable coffee lids, along with polycoat products like paper coffee and beverage cups will no longer be accepted for recycling.

Black plastic is a lower-value material, and officials said it is difficult to recycle due to its pigment. Products with polycoat are also more difficult to recycle, according to a city handout.

The city said although these materials make up less than two per cent of recycled products, they are viewed as contaminants.

“An ideal scenario would have us accepting all recyclable material and maintaining the rates for our residents, but unfortunately, the market is dictating otherwise,” Munro said.

“That said, the changes we are implementing to our residential recycling programs will help stabilize us during this time of market uncertainty and put us in a better financial position than other Prairie cities with similar recycling programs.”

Munro also said the city has finalized a new eight-year contract with Loraas Recycle worth $46 million to provide the curbside service.

“We are happy to continue our partnership with Loraas Recycle to deliver a successful recycling program and to offer the levels of service the city and its residents have come to expect,” Munro said.

All price increases on services are subject to city council approval.